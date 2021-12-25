Strong outpouring of support for family of Officer Mia Goodwin, CMPD continues

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The memorial that started with a CMPD cruiser and several bouquets of flowers is now a vehicle covered with support from flowers to balloons to flags as more people show up to pay their respects to fallen Charlotte Mecklenberg police officer Mia Goodwin.

“I think it’s great,” Charles Whitfield, who drove from Ballantyne with his daughter to place flowers on the memorial, said. “What I love about Charlotte in a time of need, Charlotteann’s show support and right now it’s about showing support for CMPD, for her family.”

He continued, “But also the entire city of Charlotte I think is hurting because it’s one of those stories, especially at Christmas, that drags on your heart.”

The outpouring of love and support started for many after hearing Goodwin died in the line of duty while assisting in an accident investigation. Two semi-trucks collided, injuring three officers, and killing Goodwin.

Thursday afternoon, dozens of law enforcement officers made the three-mile procession from the Mecklenburg County medical examiner’s office to Alexander funeral home.

“I wanted to convey my condolences to the family,” Michelle Thomas said, as she watched officers arrive. “I support the police, and this is an unfortunate situation that has impacted our community.”

With all officers standing at attention, the body of Goodwin, draped with an American flag, was carried into the building.

“I feel like I know her, even though I’ve never met her,” Phillip Currence said, as he watched the procession. “It touched me in a way that words can’t explain it.”

There has been a lot of community support, as Charlotte city council member, Tariq Bohkari, tweeted out over $200,000 have been raised, and someone is paying off the Goodwin’s mortgage. People said that is part of what the family needs.

“Just be strong,” Shawanda Bell said, as she was leaving the memorial. “And just keep supporting, that’s all we can do. As a community, just keep supporting, that family needs us right now.”

