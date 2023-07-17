RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The State Board of Elections approved 99 student and employee identification cards across North Carolina for use in the 2023 municipal elections and 2024 primary and general elections.

These newly approved student ID cards include all UNC System schools, as well as many other public and private colleges and universities.

“We are grateful to all institutions that applied to have their identification cards approved for voters for the 2023 municipal elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections in a news release. “This gives voters additional options when casting their ballot.”

Click here to read the full list of North Carolina colleges and universities.