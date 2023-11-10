HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — An 18-year-old student was arrested at North Mecklenburg High School on Thursday for reportedly carrying 100 vape pens and having firearms in his car.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, there was a call regarding potential illegal activity and the suspect, Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz, was attempting to leave campus when he was stopped by police. Officers said a “K-9 sniff” reportedly resulted in locating approximately 100 THC vape pens.

Officers said a search of the suspect’s car resulted in locating two firearms with extended magazines.

The vape pens Miguel Angel Penaloza Guz was allegedly possessing. (Huntersville Police Department.)

Guz is charged with trespassing, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.