Student in custody after shooting, injuring 12-year-old at NC middle school

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools and Hendersonville Police Department officials said an area middle school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown Tuesday morning after a student fired a gun on campus, injuring another student.

According to a joint news release, officers responded to the Hendersonville Middle School at around 7:45 a.m. in regard to an incident involving a firearm on campus.

The student that fired the weapon that wounded another student was “immediately detained by a school administrator.” The firearm used was also secured by officers on-scene.

The 12-year-old student who was injured was shot in the leg and was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment, officials said.

“Henderson County Public School administrators immediately initiated a Code Red lockdown to secure the school campus, which was quickly downgraded to a Code Yellow once the student suspect was detained and the scene was secured.

According to the release, the middle school will start to dismiss students from the school while remaining under lockdown.

Bus riders will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. and car riders will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

Parents and guardians of students are currently being contacted by administrators and have specific procedures in place.

“We want to highlight the swift response provided by school administrators, the HMS School Resource Officer, local law enforcement and first responders who quickly secured the scene,” according to the release. ”

An investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing at this time.