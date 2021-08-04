Students at UNC System schools must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at the 16 universities in the UNC System must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly for the virus this fall.

Norma Houston, chief of staff of the UNC System Office said the universities are working to collect information about the vaccination status of students ahead of the fall semester.

“Any unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly, or more frequent, testing,” Houston said.

System President Peter Hans will issue guidance later this week that extends the “Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly” to faculty and staff.

“Chancellors have full authority to implement these measures as best meets the unique circumstances and conditions of their campuses,” Houston said. “It is only fair that we ask our employees to abide by the same safety protocols we’ve already put in place for our students.”

CBS 17 will update this story.