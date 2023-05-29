BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System is investigating a “senior prank” at Williams High School that caused over $4,000 in damages.

The school district says that students “gained entry” into Williams overnight and poured cement into the toilets and urinals.

ABSS says that the “senior prank” resulted in more than $4,000 in damages.

Williams High School was not the only school in the district that suffered damages as a result of “senior pranks.”

Maintenance crews are cleaning up overturned desks, damaged lockers, graffiti, eggs and trash at several other high schools including Western, Eastern, Southern, Cummings, and Graham High School. Other acts of vandalism were also reported across the district.

“We believe in celebrating milestones in a responsible and respectful way, without crossing the line and causing harm or damage.” Statement from ABSS

The district says that students involved in the vandalism face potential suspensions and legal charges. Any seniors that were involved will be forbidden from participating in graduation ceremonies.