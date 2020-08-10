Study: Children in NC make up larger share of total COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Children in North Carolina account for a larger share of total COVID-19 cases than they do in most other states, a national study has found.

As a new scholastic year unlike any other due to the global pandemic gets underway — either remotely or in classrooms — the study from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association found that children made up 8.8 percent of cases nationwide as of July 30.

In North Carolina, 11 percent of the 136,844 total cases are of children under the age of 18, according to state Department of Health and Human Services statistics. The state says there are 15,307 cases involving children 17 and under.

“The good news is kids seem to be spared the most severe disease from coronavirus,” Dr. Charlene Wong, a pediatrician at Duke University, told CBS 17 News. “However, the risk is certainly not zero of getting coronavirus.”

North Carolina ranks 20th in that category, according to the study, with Wyoming and Tennessee having the highest percentage at 16 percent.

But in North Carolina, that percentage share has been on the rise this summer. As CBS 17 News reported two weeks ago, children made up just 9 percent of the state’s total cases in mid-June, and that rose to 10 percent by June 29.

Among counties in the CBS 17 viewing area, children make up just 5 percent of the total number of cases in Northampton County. At the other extreme, 15 percent of the cases in Johnston County are children.

Source: NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard

North Carolina also exceeds the national per capita rate of 447 cases for every 100,000 children in the population. In our state, that rate is at 580.

One limitation to the study: Many of the states define children by different age brackets, with the cutoff for some at age 14 while Alabama includes those up to 24 years old. The bracket in North Carolina ends at age 17.

The study found there were more than 97,000 new COVID-19 cases involving children nationally over the last two weeks of July.

Among the 17 states that have broken down their hospital numbers by age, the study found children made up an increasing share of hospitalizations — 0.8 percent of those hospitalized on May 21 were children, compared to 1.4 percent on July 30.

The groups report 86 children have died because of COVID-19, with one of those deaths in North Carolina.