Study: Faster turnaround times needed nationally for COVID-19 tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black and Latinx people surveyed as part of a national study waited on average roughly a full day longer for their COVID-19 test results compared to white people.

The authors of the study, a team of 10 researchers from four universities, conclude in their work published earlier this month that the United States as a whole is not conducting testing with “nearly enough speed” to help with the isolation of infected people and tracing their contacts — key steps in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials say those turnaround times on average have shortened to 2-3 days in North Carolina, and are developing ways to make that data publicly available — a move that would meet a recommendation last month by a nonprofit run by a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The group led by Tom Frieden — who directed the CDC under former President Barack Obama — argued for states to release their average turnaround time for tests on a weekly basis.

When asked by CBS 17 News about the likelihood of that statistic becoming part of the state’s regular set of updates, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the agency is “trying to think about a thoughtful way to present that information.”

She added that there are some issues with accomplishing that, though. Some of the state’s larger labs take longer to process tests “and it pulls up the average for everyone.”

The researchers from Harvard, Northwestern, Northeastern and Rutgers universities found the average wait among those taking nasal-swab tests was 4.1 days while the median wait time was three days following their survey of 19,058 people across the country from July 10-26.

Jamie Druckman, the associate director of Northwestern’s Institute for Policy Research and one of the report’s authors, told CBS 17 News that surveying nearly 20,000 people — or, approximately 400 per state — creates a large enough sample size to make fair comparisons between states.

Nearly one-third of the respondents who had been tested waited longer than four days, while only 37 percent of them received their results within two days.

North Carolina was one of 33 states with a median wait time of three days while in South Carolina the median wait was five days — matching the longest in the survey.

Additionally, a racial discrepancy emerged from the data: Black people who were tested waited an average of five days, compared to 4.6 days for Latinx people and 3.9 days for white people. The study concludes that those longer average wait times for the surveyed Black and Latinx people “mean that containment strategies will be less effective in those populations.”

Druckman called it “an unfortunate irony” because COVID-19 has shown to affect Black people at a disproportionate rate. According to the CDC’s tracker, Black people account for nearly 20 percent of the total cases in the U.S. but make up 13 percent of the population.

Possible reasons for that include differing work demands or socioeconomic circumstances, he said. A June study by the Economic Policy Institute found that Black people make up roughly one in nine workers overall but one in six of all front-line industry workers — the “essential” workers who face a higher probability of becoming infected.

And the federal Department of Health and Human Services has issued a four-page strategic plan, part of which addresses the disparities in testing.

“It makes it more striking to see the divide,” he said.