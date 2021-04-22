Study: I-85 among top 30 ‘Deadliest Roads’ in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Interstate-85 that runs through the Charlotte metro area is among the top 30 “deadliest roads” in America, according to a study done by Teletrac Navman.

America’s highways are becoming more congested as a result of the reopening economy, and Teletrac Navman has ranked the most dangerous roads by assessing four years of fatality rates over certain stretches of highway and calculating the number of vehicle-related deaths per mile.

Interstate-85 in Charlotte, North Carolina has .613 deaths per mile of highway. From 2016 to 2019, 408 total traffic deaths have been reported across 666 miles, Teletrac Navman said.

Photo: Teletrac Navman

The most common month for deadly wrecks in the Charlotte area on I-85 is in May, according to the study. The most common single hour of the day for fatal wrecks is 4:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.

The most common “hurtful events” on I-85 in the Charlotte area are motor vehicle wrecks, pedestrian accidents, and crashes involving trees.

Photo: Teletrac Navman

“There have been significant technological improvements to automobiles, greater vehicle and driver connectivity, and heightened awareness around safety standards, but we continue to see significant road fatalities,” said Ben Williams, director of marketing, digital, and analytics for Teletrac Navman. “This study highlights the need for all drivers – passenger and commercial – to continue to stay vigilant to protect people on the roads.”

The Teletrac Navman report, which pulls from the Fatal Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), also analyzes the main types of collisions and where along each stretch of road the most lives were lost.