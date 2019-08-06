Study: NC ranks 50th in US when it comes to healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A new study ranking the best and worst states in the country for healthcare was released Monday, and the Carolinas didn’t fare very well.
WalletHub’s 2019’s Best & Worst States for Health Care study compared statistics such as average monthly insurance premiums, the number of insured adults and children, and mortality and disease rates for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
North Carolina, the study suggests, comes in second-to-last on the list at number 50.
South Carolina came in only two states above N.C. at number 48.
The best-ranked state in the country for healthcare was Minnesota, while Alaska was ranked as the worst at number 51.
To read the entire study, click here.
