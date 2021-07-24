Successful NC drone trial delivers supplies to Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – North Carolina transportation officials say successful drone flights this week to Ocracoke have them hopeful that it may soon get easier to deliver vital supplies to the remote Outer Banks island amid bad weather.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation and drone logistics company Volansi completed two successful trial flights of a delivery drone from a ferry dock in Hatteras to Ocracoke Island, according to a news release from the department.

The tests conducted Thursday involved an eight-mile round-trip flight.

The round-trip flights took about 18 minutes, according to the news release.

“To simulate a real post-storm emergency delivery operation, both flights carried small payloads. The first delivered a small survival kit, space blankets and a chocolate muffin to Ocracoke, while the second delivered bottles of water,” the news release said.

A transportation official says deliveries to Ocracoke from the mainland might be possible someday.

The testing will be continued.