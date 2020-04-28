Tiny, uninhabited Sugarloaf Island at NC coast re-opens to public

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sugarloaf Island is now open to the public after closing April 8 due to COVID-19 restrictions at the North Carolina coast.

All visitors to the small island just offshore of Morehead City are required to practice appropriate social distancing.

Morehead Department City Police along with Parks & Recreation staff will continue to patrol the island.

Sugarloaf Island is a small island that’s located in the Bogue Sound, and which borders the Harbor Channel. The island is parallel to downtown Morehead City and is just 47 acres in area.

