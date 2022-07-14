FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that the National Suicide Hotline’s three-digit number, 988, will be active nationally.

Starting Saturday, the number will be available nationwide and will direct callers to the national suicide prevention line. The hotline will take any mental health crisis a caller may be experiencing.

Citizens will be able to call, text or use a chat feature for 988 to be directed to trained crisis counselors.

Research from The National Suicide Prevention Line has shown call takers are able to de-escalate 80 to 90 percent of callers. The crisis response will include existing 24/7 call centers, a release said.

While the number will be activated in North Carolina, the national level of marketing 988 will not be available until 2023, however.

The REAL Crisis Center in Greenville is the crisis center that will answer the majority of the 988 calls in the state, the release said. If the demand is extremely high, alternate crisis centers are also trained to take calls.

If you or a loved one find yourself in a crisis and need immediate assistance, please call 911. The “988” National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will be able to provide you with additional assistance July 16.