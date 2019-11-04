Suicide rate among children, teens in NC reaches all-time high, task force says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has reached a milestone by reducing the child death rate in the state to a historic low.

At the same time, a task force dedicated to addressing the issue noted a concerning trend related to suicides among children and teens.

In 2018, the overall child death rate reached 54.5 per 100,000 children in North Carolina, according to the Child Fatality Task Force. That represents a 4.6 percent decrease compared to 2017 and a 49 percent decrease since 1991, when the task force was created.

“We do have a decrease in our infant mortality, which is the majority of our child deaths,” noted Dr. Kelly Kimple, of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

What troubled members of the task force is a 27-percent increase in the death rate among children 10 to 14. In addition, the data show the youth suicide rate has increased over last year and reached a level the task force has not seen in its history.

“We’re seeing increasing rates of depression, increasing rates of anxiety to go along with suicide. But, as we’re dealing with mental health issues, also making sure that kids do not have access to lethal means,” said Kimple.

Larry Bernstein, whose son died by suicide nearly 30 years ago, said he’s also concerned about the rising rate of suicide more broadly. A report released earlier this year by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the national suicide rate has reached a level not seen since World War II.

Among people 15 to 64, that rate went from 10.5 per 100,000 people in 1999 to 14 per 100,000 people in 2017.

“I don’t think we’re treating it as an epidemic, as a health care epidemic,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein’s son, Michael, was his youngest child.

“Him taking his life was a complete surprise. When I think back to those times, I had dinner with him the night before and had no idea what was about to unfold,” he said.

Since his son’s death, Bernstein has become a therapist and organizes a support group, Triangle Survivors of Suicide. His group is planning a walk, which will take place Nov. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at Halifax Mall in Downtown Raleigh. For more information, visit trianglesos.org.

