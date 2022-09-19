Suitcase full of puppies taken by Good Samaritan to Guilford County Animal Services (credit: Guilford County Animal Services)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a post on social media by animal services.

When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up except for one small part.

The Good Samaritan noticed the suitcase was moving and stopped to check it out.

Guilford County Animal Services workers say the person who found the puppies was shocked and brought them to the shelter immediately.

They will now be medically evaluated and potentially up for adoption soon.