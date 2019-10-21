Sunday murder of Bojangles’ customer makes 2019 NC city’s deadliest year since 1995

A middle-aged man was murdered at a Bojangles’ on E. Tryon Street in Charlotte on Sunday (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Bojangles’ “regular” was killed at the restaurant in Charlotte’s South End Sunday afternoon.

A middle-aged man was shot and killed at the location on West Boulevard near S. Tryon Street, police say. The people responsible are still being sought.

The people involved reportedly took off in a white Nissan Rogue, which police are still looking for.

As of Sunday, there have been 88 homicides in Charlotte this year. That is the deadliest year in Charlotte in 24 years — since 1995.

The numbers — 88 — aren’t just numbers to the people who have lost family themselves, like Sierra Adams.

“It was horrible. Still battling to this day the loss of my brother is very hard,” said Sierra.

Sierra Adams, standing with her dad Will, was just 11 years old when her big brother was shot and killed.

“We live this every day. It’s not easy to do, we’ve just learned how to do it,” said Will Adams.

Will Adams created Team Tru Blue — a group that works in the community doing things like helping to put on vigils to stop retaliation and try to help end violence from the community level first.

“What if my work every day was to go out and protect my community?” said Will Adams. “Get behind these organizations that are willing to go and knock on the doors in the neighborhoods.”

Will Adams lost his oldest son, named after him, Will Junior, when he was only 15.

Now Sierra worries for her other brothers.

“Just how my brother lost his life in the blink of an eye I fear when I don’t hear from them or don’t see them and I shouldn’t have to wake up worried about that but that’s how it’s been,” said Sierra.

The Adams family decided to stand up and fight against the pain.

CMPD says in the South End neighborhood Sunday night, another life lost is one too many.

“There’s not a number we’re OK with. Less is always better but unless we have a year with zero homicides we’re not going to be satisfied with our work,” said CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler.

While police work, families like the Adams’ are still without their son, brother.

“When you take somebodies life, it’s not a good feeling. You don’t get a reward for killing people. Your reward is going behind bars,” said Sierra.

CMPD is now working to put the people responsible for the South End Bojangles’ homicide behind bars. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.

