Sunset Beach braces for possible Isaias landfall at NC state line

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WNCN/WECT) — The southernmost inhabited North Carolina island issued a state of emergency as it could be the spot for the landfall of Tropical Storm Isaias.

On Monday, Sunset Beach in Brunswick County set a curfew from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday as part of the state of emergency.

As part of Brunswick County, the island is under a hurricane warning. Up to 5 feet of storm surge if forecast for the island, according to the National Hurricane Center.

For many years Sunset Beach had a tiny one-lane floating drawbridge as the only vehicle access — which kept development low. Ten years ago, a large two-lane $32 million bridge was built to the island, which is just south of Ocean Isle.

Sunset Beach police said that if sustained wind speeds are 45 mph or greater, the bridge will close to all traffic in both directions.

“Attempting travel over the bridge during high winds is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs,” police said.

Brunswick County’s state of emergency went into effect at 3:30 p.m. Monday and includes a voluntary evacuation of low-lying and flood-prone areas of the unincorporated area of Brunswick County as well as anyone who dwells in mobile or substandard housing

A county curfew is also in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for unincorporated areas. This curfew does not apply to any individual traveling to or from their place of employment.

Brunswick County government offices closed Monday at 3:30 p.m. and anticipate reopening Tuesday at noon.

