Supply may outweigh demand as all groups now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout started slowly in North Carolina some months ago, however, health leaders now say there may be more doses than patients to put them in.

“There are certain pockets where we are seeing that there are more appointments available than folks to fill them,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

That is already the case in Halifax County where they’re having to turn away large allocations of certain vaccines due to lack of demand.

“We opened up last week to all groups with the intent of getting more people vaccinated because people weren’t showing up for appointments, they just weren’t showing an interest,” said Bruce Robistow, the health director for Halifax County.

However, news of everyone 16 and older finally being able to get their shot in all counties across the state starting Wednesday has some like Princess Jones and her 17-year-old daughters considering it more seriously.

“If they choose to do so I’m all for it. Everybody keep on doing it you guys are giving great examples and it’s really persuading people like me to go ahead and give it a shot — literally,” said Jones, a Durham resident.

If you join the vaccine request list and make an appointment through Wake County Public Health, you’re now able to see the vaccine brand expected to be administered that day at each of their vaccination locations. The new tool helps 16- and 17-year-old’s possibly looking to get their Pfizer shot or people with a vaccine preference.

Officials hope making the process easier will lead to more people getting vaccinated.