Support for legalization of marijuana grows in NC, Elon poll shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As more states move forward with legalizing marijuana, North Carolina hasn’t budged.

But, a new Elon University Poll shows a dramatic change in public opinion.

In 2017, just more than 50 percent of people in the state opposed legalizing recreational marijuana.

That number has plummeted to 34 percent in opposition of legalization.

However, it would take the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass legislation for legalization.

As of right now, there is little chance that it would make it out of committee.

“I’m not saying there are not people there who are quietly to at least study it and see what direction we would go but I think right now it would be unlikely to make it out of committee,” said political analyst Donna King.

King said the biggest holdup is that law enforcement has no cheap roadside marijuana test and until that is resolved there won’t be much traction.

The other factor is that as long as it is illegal at the federal level, we are unlikely to see it legalized in North Carolina – particularly with so many military bases and federal contractors.

In terms of medical marijuana, polling actually shows support has decreased from 80 percent in 2017 to 73 percent in 2021.

“Maybe people are approaching this with a ‘let’s study what other states have done’ and see how we can make sure it’s a healthy way we can incorporate it here in North Carolina,” said King.

Agriculture is a $90 billion industry in North Carolina.

Marijuana could add to that number but it’s not enough to change the minds of some lawmakers.

“So the idea of bright and shiny new market for agriculture is not lost on lawmakers but I think it’s unlikely we’d see mass legalization of recreational marijuana. You’re more likely to see a perhaps a decriminalization move as part of the social justice reform coming through. That’s much more likely than legalization,” said King.