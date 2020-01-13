Surfer taken to hospital after suffering possible shark bite at Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina surfer was bitten by a possible shark on Monday afternoon at the Outer Banks, officials said.

The incident involved a 26-year-old man who was surfing off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to the U.S. Park Service.

The victim was in the ocean off Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe when he was bitten on his foot.

The bite was reported just after 2:30 p.m., the news release said.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services took the man to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

