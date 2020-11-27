Surge in COVID tests before Thanksgiving starting to show up in NC’s numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All those COVID-19 tests North Carolinians took before Thanksgiving are starting to show up in the statewide data.

A CBS17.com data analysis Friday found an increase of nearly 30 percent over the past two weeks in the daily average number of tests processed by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“I think people were heeding advice about Thanksgiving and trying to do some screening and hopefully make sure that they were negative before they had family get-togethers,” said Tom Denny, the chief operating officer the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

With record numbers of cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks indicating increasing levels of community spread, state leaders urged people across the state to take COVID-19 tests before any travel or family gatherings for the holiday. Long lines at testing facilities became commonplace throughout the Triangle and the state.

The state currently averages 48,290 tests per day processed over the previous seven days — an increase of 28.5 percent from the seven-day average of 37,556 on Nov. 12.

DHHS processed at least 40,000 tests every day for the past nine days, and a total of 339,349 tests during the seven days before Thanksgiving.

In a sign of how much testing has increased, there were fewer than 337,000 tests processed from the start of the pandemic in March through May 24.

That rise in testing levels mirrors a national trend: Numbers from the Covid Tracking Project, which charts key coronavirus measures for every state, indicate a 20 percent rise nationally in the average number of daily tests over the past two weeks.

Denny says two factors are driving those increases — those people pre-testing before the holidays, and the rising numbers that coincide with the current surge in cases.

“I think with the holiday season, they’re just combining together,” he said. “So we just have to hope that supply chains hold as we see testing numbers increase that we are able to be able to keep the supply chains together.”

North Carolina’s neighboring states are also seeing a spike in tests. South Carolina showed an increase of just over 25 percent in its daily rolling averages, climbing to 24,267 on Wednesday after it was at 19,260 two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s average has increased by 70 percent over the past two weeks — reaching an average of 32,776 on Thursday, two weeks after its average was 19,227.