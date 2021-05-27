Survey ranks best states for millennials – where does North Carolina stand?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A recent survey ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C. based on how friendly they are to the millennial population, and North Carolina came in right in the middle of the pack.

The Wallethub survey noted that millennials are currently the largest generation by population in the United States after overtaking baby boomers in 2019. Despite their trillion-dollar purchasing power and higher educational achievements, they are largely economically worse off than their parents.

Wallethub pointed to the fact that many in the generation entered the workforce in the shadow of the Great Recession and have been harshly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey compares states on 34 key metrics that include the generation’s unemployment rate and voter turnout. Affordability looked at typical benchmarks like cost of living and homeownership rate, while also factoring in the average price of a Starbucks latte in the area. Education, quality of life, and student-loan debt also factored in.

Washington state and the District of Columbia ranked first and second with only about a half point difference between their total scores.

North Carolina ranked in the middle of the pack at No. 24 — two spots ahead of western neighbor Tennessee (26), but far behind Virginia (12). South Carolina was ranked 43rd.

The Tar Heel state ranked 16th in affordability, but in the late 20s and early 30s for education and health, quality of life, and economic health. The state came in at 10th for civic engagement.