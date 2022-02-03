Survey shows over 67% of NC residents think politicians should publicly disclose vaccine status

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From wearing masks and practicing social distancing to temporarily closing businesses, politicians and decision-makers have been treading a fine line between saving lives and protecting the economy while still maintaining our individual freedoms during the pandemic.

However, many politicians and public figures have pushed back against the restrictions, arguing the seriousness of COVID has been overplayed and that personal freedoms are being infringed upon with pandemic restrictions.

For anyone sitting on the fence when it comes to individual freedoms versus vaccine mandates, the advice coming from politicians can be disorientating as many anti-vaccine politicians are fully vaccinated themselves.

A survey from MyBioSource.com wanted to gauge people’s opinions on how much of an example politicians should set when it comes to their own personal choices about vaccines. They asked participants across the country: “Do you think politicians should be required to publicly disclose their vaccine status?”





Over two-thirds of North Carolinians agreed that it would be prudent for politicians who make decisions on behalf of the electorate to formally disclose whether they are vaccinated or not.

The national average was 64 percent.