GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a shooting that injured a man and put J.H. Rose High School on a brief lockdown on Tuesday has been arrested and is facing charges.

Shye Roberson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and possession of a handgun by a minor. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Police responded around 1 p.m. to the 130 block of Concord Drive, near Sedgefield Drive, for a report of a shooting. They found a man, Khai Harris, 22, who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with an injury that appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officials said within 30 minutes of that call, they were able to track down a suspect a mile away on Deck Street. The incident prompted the school to be put on a temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted.