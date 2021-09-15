Suspect arrested in California for 1998 sex assault cold case in NC

by: Joey Gill

David Allen is charged for a 1998 attempted sexual assault of a Charlotte woman. (Source: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Investigators have arrested a 49-year-old man for an attempted sexual assault that occurred in 1998 in Charlotte of a then 48-year-old woman.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, David Earl Allen was arrested in Sacramento, California and has since been extradited to Mecklenburg County, charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree attempted rape.

Investigators said the crime occurred on Oct. 16, 1998, when the victim reported to police that a then-unknown suspect (Allen, who was 27 at the time) pushed her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and a sexual assault kit was completed.

The case went cold for several years until 2004 when a DNA profile was obtained from the original evidence collected in 1998. Detectives with the CMPD Cold Case Unit were alerted about a DNA match in 2020 after Allen had been arrested in Michigan for an unrelated crime. After a lab review, DNA confirmed that Allen was the culprit, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

