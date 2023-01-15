GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police announced early Saturday morning that the suspect in a deadly stabbing from earlier this month has been arrested.

In a news release, investigators said George Wesley Tyson III was arrested by Kinston police shortly after midnight. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

Tyson, 35, of Greenville was wanted in the murder of Broderick Harris, 34, from Jan. 6, officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, Greenville police responded to ECU Health Medical Center after learning someone had been dropped off at the emergency room with stab wounds.

Harris was identified as the victim. He later died at the hospital.

Police said at the time, little information was known about the incident or if it occurred within Greenville city limits.

Since then, investigators believe a dispute happened in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Greenville. From there, officials labeled Tyson as the suspect.

Greenville police said Tyson was “considered armed and dangerous.”

Assisting in the arrest were the Kinston Police Department, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force, Greenville police said.

Tyson is being held without bond in the Pitt County Detention Center.