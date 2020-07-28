Suspect arrested in killing of 2 women outside Lumberton Family Dollar

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man wanted in the killing of two women outside a Lumberton Family Dollar on Friday has been arrested, police said.

Monday night, Lumberton police said they had issued arrest warrants for Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green in the shooting deaths.

On Friday, officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the Family Dollar store, which is located at 1305 East 5th St. in Lumberton.

Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green

They believe the suspect shot at multiple vehicles as they backed out of parking spots, a news release said.

The women who died were identified as 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt.

Lumberton police said a tip led investigators to Green in Florence, South Carolina.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Green will be extradited back to North Carolina where he will stand trial.

Lumberton police said the investigation is “far from over” as the Department is still working on leads and seeking new information.

A $10,00 reward was being offered for the arrested and conviction of Green.