HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a High Point man.

On May 27, just before midnight, police responded to an assault call on Pendleton Court in High Point.

When they got there, they found Cornelius R Woods, 49.

Nigel D. Pegues

Woods had been shot in the chest and died at the scene.

On Thursday around 7:15 a.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Nigel D. Pegues, 28, of High Point.

Nigel D. Pegues was found in an apartment in High Point, according to officials.

Pegues was arrested without incident.

Pegues is charged with first-degree murder.