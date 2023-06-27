BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in the stable fire that killed a man and at least two animals on June 12.

On Monday, investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Ryan Cahoon 41, of Oriental, in connection with the fire that at Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables in Merritt. Officials also released the name of the man killed in the fire, Samuel Valadez-Galdeano, 55, also of Merritt.

A horse and donkey also died in the fire.

Cahoon was charged with an open count of murder, one count of first degree arson, and two counts of felony cruelty to animals. His first court appearance is set for Wednesday. He is being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center under no bond.