GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is being charged in the killing of a Greensboro police sergeant, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Warrants accuse Foster of stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz where the sergeant was killed attempting to confront the suspects.

Foster’s release was not authorized and he is being held on no bond.

Additionally, John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to police.

Morrison’s release was also not authorized and he is being without bond.

Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Blackwell is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Warrants accuse Blackwell of knowingly assisting in Foster’s “attempting to escape.”

The warrant further alleges that Blackwell told Foster that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop” and that Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence including the alleged firearm used in the homicide and a registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

FOX8 is currently waiting for the police department to release mugshots of the suspects.

Police say that more charges could come as the investigation continues and that the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in making the arrests.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said during a Saturday night news conference that an off-duty Greensboro police sergeant was shot at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects.

Another off-duty Greensboro police officer and a Guilford County paramedic were able to render aid immediately, but the sergeant died at a local medical facility.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community,” Thompson said. “We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.”

On Sunday afternoon, Greensboro police identified the fallen sergeant as Philip Dale Nix.

Police say that Nix had many roles during his time with GPD.

Those roles included Criminal Investigations Division Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit. He was also a Team Leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current Assistant Team Leader of the GPD Honor Guard.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan told reporters, “I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.” She called the attack a “senseless act of violence.”