Suspect charged with murder in killing of NC convenience store clerk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in the June 3 killing of a store clerk in west Charlotte.

Ismael Doumbia, 50, was working at a Shell gas station on Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street when he was shot and killed by a masked person during a robbery. It happened around 3:20 a.m.

Doumbia was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Monday, police announced Desmin Logan was charged with murder in Doumbia’s death. Logan was identified as a suspect and interviewed by detectives.

Crime Stoppers, police and the FBI were offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information that led to an arrest in the case.

According to the gas station owner, Doumbia started working at the business in 2002 and has a wife and a 16-year-old son.

Dozens of people gathered at the Shell gas station on Freedom Drive following the shooting to pray for Doumbia’s family.

“This is truly anonymous,” police said of any forthcoming tips. “Someone can provide the tip, receive the money and remain completely anonymous.”

Police described Doumbia as “a hardworking man providing for his family,” and said detectives are working around the clock to find the person responsible for his killing.

Doumbia’s family members worked through tears as they asked for the public’s help in June.

In addition to robbery, Logan was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Doumbia’s death.

Community members told WBTV they were pleased to hear someone had finally been arrested in connection to the clerk’s killing. Matthew Williams works at the Shell gas station and said he had worked with Doumbia for five years prior to the clerk’s death.

“He’s a brother, a friend, and I know his family misses him a lot,” said Williams.

He said the news of Doumbia’s death made him afraid for his own safety.

“To have that happen to somebody close and then just where you work at. It shakes the core. I don’t know if it shook anyone else, but it shook my core,” explained Williams.

Mostafa Saab, a manager at Chex Grill along Freedom Drive, said Doumbia’s death impacted the whole community.

“It affected the whole block – the whole neighborhood. Everybody knew him. He was there for what, 17 years, so everybody knew him very well and it was crazy how we lost him,” said Saab.

The restaurant manager said he is hopeful that this arrest will bring a halt to community violence.

“I just hope they keep the guns out of these people’s hands. No more killing and they stop all this,” said Saab.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now