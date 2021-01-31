Suspect charged with NC murder after shootout between 2 cars, man found dead in wrecked vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte police are conducting a second homicide investigation that happened Friday, this one in north Charlotte.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of LaSalle Street near Madrid Streets shortly after 3:30 p.m for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say after gunfire was exchanged between two cars, one sped away while the person who was shot crashed a GMC SUV into a tree.

That victim, later identified as Cedric Kirkland, 28, was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.

Detectives later identified 24-year-old George Winston as the suspect and he was arrested and faces murder charges, police said.

Winston is also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

An earlier homicide took place Friday afternoon in southwest Charlotte where one man was found dead.

In the first homicide, officers responded to the 8000 block of Riverbirch Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Friday for an assault call.



Upon arrival, they found a male victim with apparent trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ with any information about either homicide.