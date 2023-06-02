CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Suspects are wanted after surveillance footage shows a man firing multiple rounds at a northwest Charlotte home.

Police say the incident happened earlier this week on the 900 block of Thalia Drive in the University area.

Video shows four men initially approaching the home, leaving, and one suspect returning to the scene. That man fired three rounds at the residence before falling on his backside and shooting another.

VIDEO 🎥 | Suspect fires multiple rounds at a Charlotte home before falling on his backside and shooting another. More: https://t.co/MNmjd1mdWP pic.twitter.com/bxQc2bje0Q — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 2, 2023

Nobody was hurt, according to officials.

With any information, contact CrimeStoppers.