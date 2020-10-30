Suspect in critical condition after NC officer-involved shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 11:57 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a burglary at a home on Mandela Court.

An officer walked up to the home, and a person reportedly shot at the officer. The officer fired back and hit the shooter.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Aaron Nehemiah Turner, 20, of Greensboro, is in critical but stable condition.

The officer was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for evaluation per protocol.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division and Criminal Investigations Division are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed. Upon completion of the criminal investigation, the Guilford County District Attorney will review the investigation. As is departmental policy, the officer involved in this incident will be placed on administrative duty.

