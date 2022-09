GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

A victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. at InTown Suites on Landmark Center Drive.

A person’s name or charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed.

The investigation is ongoing.