GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard.

At the scene, police found that Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, had been shot. Police announced later that Walker had died due to her injuries.

Family members tell FOX8 that Natasha had recently gotten married and was a mother of two. They say she died trying to help someone else.

They tell FOX8 she was a helper and supported a lot of people even when time was limited. Her mission in life was to lift up others, and that’s how they want everyone to remember her.

“She was always just such a great and bubbly personality ever since I first met her,” said Monte Burley, one of Natasha’s friends and co-workers.

They met in 2013 and bonded over their love of using dance to glorify God. Burley started working with Natasha last year.

“She was always the type of person ‘if I’m winning, I want you to win, too,’” Burley said.

Natasha embodied what can happen through hard work, determination and faith in God.

“She would tell us…’I wasn’t always there, and I wasn’t always this perfect person, but I strive to get there with God’s help,’” Burley said.

It was evident in a post on Facebook from Natasha before the New Year, reflecting back on her struggles and sharing positive energy, saying 2023 would be her “million-dollar year.”

Her love could be seen outside her home on Monday afternoon as vehicles crowded the street to support her husband and seven and twelve-year-old children.

Natasha gained popularity in Greensboro through her financial services business with the hope of closing the wealth gap and creating generational wealth for more people.

Since Sunday morning, Facebook timelines have filled with stories about this special woman and the joy she added to the world.

Family members tell FOX8 Natasha believed when God calls you to anything, you should always listen.