Suspect in NC I-95 road rage shooting that killed mother of 6 appears before judge

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of killing a Pennsylvania mother of six on Interstate 95 in Robeson County appeared before a judge Thursday.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with a road rage shooting that killed 47-year-old Julie Eberly.

Floyd shot into the Eberly’s car after their car came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane, according to the sheriff’s office. Julie Eberly was severely injured and later died from her wounds at the hospital. Her husband, Ryan, was not injured.

The Elberly’s were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.

In court on Thursday, the judge appointed Floyd a public defender after the defendant had originally stated he would hire his own lawyer, WMBF reports.

Floyd will remain in jail without bond and is slated to appear in court again on May 14.