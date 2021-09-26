Suspect in shooting at Walmart near Charlotte arrested in Georgia

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Walmart in Mooresville Sunday.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday to the branch location.

A 27-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back in the parking lot near the entrance to the garden center, the police report indicated. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte to be treated and is expected to recover.

Mooresville detectives obtained warrants on Robert Little Baker-Brown for the charge of Attempted Frist Degree Murder.

Robert Little Baker-Brown

Evidence gathered at the crime scene showed Baker-Brown drove to Mooresville, where he confronted the victim and then immediately left the area after shooting him. Detectives gathered evidence to show that Baker-Brown was possibly heading back to his home in Georgia and contacted law enforcement there.

He was found at his home and taken into custody in Forsyth County, Georgia, by the United States Marshal Service and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, Baker-Brown is being held in Georgia, pending extradition to North Carolina.