Suspect killed during attempted armed robbery in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed while attempting an armed robbery at an internet cafe early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Skilled Arcade located in the 400 block of North Pine Street in Lumberton.

According to the preliminary investigation, a male entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. A struggle ensued between the two and the male was fatally shot.

Authorities are working to confirm the person’s identity and notify his family. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.