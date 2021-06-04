HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old is accused of killing three people in Huntersville before turning the gun on himself, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a home at a mobile home community on Caldwell Station Road Tuesday afternoon where 58-year-old Michael Eugene Elliot was found dead. Detectives began investigating the case as a homicide.

On Wednesday, investigators found a second victim, 26-year-old Kendrick Logan Knight, in a nearby wooded area.

Officials said the investigation continued into Thursday when they found 41-year-old Phillip Daryl Jewell in another home within the same community as the two other victims.

Detectives also found the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Michael Jacob Matocha, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the same home as Jewell.

Police said that the three victims lived in the mobile home park, but Matocha did not. The suspect was reportedly friends with Knight, who knew Elliot and Jewell.

Investigators do not have a motive for the crime.

Officer said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.