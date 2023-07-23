CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man is on the loose after he reportedly approached a woman inappropriately while walking on McAlpine Creek Greenway, according to CMPD.

Shortly after 7:00 Saturday morning, police responded to a call of sexual battery and indecent exposure that happened in the 11800 block of Johnston Road.

The female victim said that while walking on McAlpine Creek Greenway, she was exposed by a man before he grabbed her inappropriately. The suspect then began running towards Pikes Nurseries which is near the greenway, officials said.

Police describe the suspect as a young, black male, around 6’1″ with a slim build. He is said to be wearing a blue Kentucky Wildcats hooded sweatshirt.

CMPD officials are increasing their presence at all greenways in their jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on where the suspect may be is asked to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.