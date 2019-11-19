Suspect on the run after 7 human trafficking victims found in SUV in NC

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Troopers say a suspect is at-large after seven human trafficking victims were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop along Interstate 85 on Tuesday evening.

The stop occurred near mile marker 8 on the highway when troopers stopped a gray Toyota Sequoia.

Upon looking inside of the car, officials located seven individuals who were later determined to be victims of human trafficking.

In addition to this, the troopers also found methamphetamines and other illegal substances inside of the vehicle.

The suspect is currently at large and law enforcement is searching the area at this time.

