Photos from High Point police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Walmart Supercenter.

At 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police came to the Walmart Supercenter location on 2628 South Main Street after getting reports of an armed robbery.

Managers at Walmart told police that the suspect robbed an employee at gunpoint and then stole money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as the following: