CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say one person has been injured after being shot by police at a motel in Carolina Beach.

The StarNews reports two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department were involved in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The police department says neither officer was injured and the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Staff at the motel declined to comment to the newspaper.

WWAY-TV reported that the shooting took place at the Dolphin Lane Motel and that the North Carolina SBI would be handling the investigation.

The two police officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard in a shooting situation, the TV station also reported.