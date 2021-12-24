Suspect shot by employee during attempted robbery at Winston-Salem Family Dollar, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem police are investigating outside a Family Dollar after an attempted robbery and shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the reported armed robbery.

Police said a person tried to rob the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. and was shot in the leg by an employee.

A police K-9 is searching for the suspect who got away despite being shot.

No other injuries have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.