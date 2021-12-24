Suspect shot by employee during attempted robbery at Winston-Salem Family Dollar, police say

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem police are investigating outside a Family Dollar after an attempted robbery and shooting, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:07 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the reported armed robbery.

Police said a person tried to rob the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. and was shot in the leg by an employee.

A police K-9 is searching for the suspect who got away despite being shot.

No other injuries have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories