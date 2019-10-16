Suspect taken into custody following standoff with Robeson County deputy

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A suspect is in custody following a standoff with a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Monday morning.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to 270 Raemon Road in the Rowland area at around 1:08 a.m. for a disturbance call. As the deputy approached the residence, several shots were fired in his direction.

After a brief standoff, Lacoski Locklear was taken into custody.

Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

At last check, Locklear was in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now