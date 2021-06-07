Suspect turns himself in after NC 5-year-old shot while playing in yard; 2nd suspect still wanted

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old turned himself in at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday after a 5-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on May 29, and another suspect is still wanted, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Nickellion Womack, 19, of Reidsville, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was given a bond of $500,000.00 bond.

Bro Hayes is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, May 29, officers with the RPD responded to the 300 block of Northwest Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old girl who had been hit by a bullet. Multiple shots were fired further down the street before officers arrived, and the girl was not believed to be the intended target.

Shell casings were found in the 400 block of North West Market Street.

The child, who doesn’t live at the home, was playing in the yard with several other kids when she was shot, police say.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her family told police she is doing OK.

“I hope everyone keeps this child and her family in their prayers,” Captain Brian Oakley told FOX8.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Bro Hayes, is asked to contact Lieutenant Haley at 336-347- 2341, 911, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Tips leading to the arrest of these individuals may be eligible for cash reward through Crime Stoppers.