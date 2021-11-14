Suspect who fired gunshots into NC home is then shot in head by man in home, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting suspect is in the hospital after being shot in the head, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 10:08 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting at Green Cross Drive.

Arriving officers learned a gun had been fired into a home by a suspect, and the people who live in the home were inside when the shots were fired.

A 20-year-old man was inside left the home and fired one gunshot that hit the suspect in the head, police say.

No one inside the home was injured.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with an injury that is considered serious but not life-threatening.

This shooting stemmed from a fight in the 3000 block of Waughtown Street earlier between the suspect and the man in the home, police say.

The suspect’s name is being withheld because of an ongoing investigation

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.