WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four Wake Forest University students were the victims of a robbery early Sunday morning, according to a Wake Alert.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the robbery occurred at Long Drive and Tucker Forest Trail at 2:22 a.m.

Investigators say that one of the suspects had a gun and an additional suspect was armed with a knife. They ran from the scene and their identities are unknown at this time.

The incident took place just north of the Wake Forest University campus.

Items that were stolen from the students include:

A speaker

Cellphones

Credit/debit cards

Wallets

None of the students were injured in the robbery and there is no longer an immediate threat in the area.