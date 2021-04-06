SUV connected to NC AMBER Alert recovered; baby was found in couple’s garden

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say they have found the vehicle involved in a Greensboro AMBER Alert after it had been stolen with a 14-month-old child in the back seat, according to police. The news comes after the child turned up in a couple’s garden.

On Saturday, police issued an AMBER Alert for 14-month-old Josea Andre Petty.

At about 12:16 a.m. that morning, Petty was in the back seat of a dark gray 2018 Kia Sorento when it was stolen at a Valero Gas station at 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street.

A couple found Petty at about 7 a.m. in their garden outside their Memphis Street home. The baby was still in his car seat and was wearing a jacket.

The couple wrapped the baby in a blanket and called police.

The vehicle was found in Winston-Salem.

Police say there are two unidentified abductors, and no one has been arrested or charged.

“You really can’t pinpoint it because it’s not like it happens every day,” said Greg Jackson, whose family lives in neighborhood

Just after midnight Saturday, Jamal Petty left his Kia Sorento running while he walked into the gas station, leaving Josea in the back seat.

Police said that’s when these two suspects hopped in, prompting an AMBER Alert by 6 a.m.

“I just started praying for the kid,” Jackson said.

The suspects soon discovered baby Josea was in the car and dropped him off in someone’s front yard on the 400-block of Memphis street.

Luckily, the people who live there found him unhurt.

“They are wonderful people. Ever since they moved in they come up here and talk to us sometimes,” Jackson said.

Fast-forward to Monday after 1 a.m., the stolen car was found on the 1300-block of Eller Way in Winston-Salem — but still no suspects.

Josea Andre Petty







For one grandma who lives in the neighborhood where the baby was found, it’s upsetting to hear he was left alone from the jump.

“That’s what I tell my kids all the time, do not go anywhere with your car running — not even in the store, not even outside a gas station,” said Paula Bradshaw, who lives down the street.

FOX8 went to Jamal Petty’s home and reached out to the child’s mother on social media, but have not heard back.

In the meantime, neighbors here are just thankful the suspects did not harm the child.

“I’m so glad that they had mind to leave the baby where somebody could get the baby to safety. And for their sake I hope they turn themselves in,” Bradshaw said.